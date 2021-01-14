One-Pan Mexican Turkey Quinoa Recipe
One-pan dish featuring all five food groups
Hy-Vee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer joins PSL to continue the discussion of nutritious, balanced meals as part of a goal toward improved dietary habits in the new year.
In this segment, the dietitian demos how to make a delicious dish that is balanced and has ingredients from all five food groups!
ONE-PAN MEXICAN TURKEY QUINOA (serves 4)
Ingredients
1 lbs. Jenny-O ground turkey breast
½ c. white onion, chopped
1(15-oz.) can Hy-Vee no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed
1(14.5-oz.) can Hy-Vee fire roasted diced tomatoes with seasonings
1 c. dry white quinoa, rinsed
1 c. water
1 c. Hy-Vee frozen sweet corn
1 (4-oz.) can Hy-Vee diced green chiles
2 tsp. Hy-Vee chili powder
½ tsp. Hy-Vee ground cumin
1 c. Hy-Vee shredded triple Cheddar cheese
Fresh cilantro, chopped, for serving
Avocado, pitted, peeled, and chopped, for serving
Directions
- Step1 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground turkey and onion; cook until turkey is cooked through, breaking it into small crumbles.
- Step2 Stir in black beans, diced tomatoes, quinoa, water, corn, green chiles, chili powder and cumin. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer until quinoa is cooked through, about 20 minutes.
- Step3 Top with shredded cheese and cover. Continue cooking until cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Top with cilantro & avocado before serving.
