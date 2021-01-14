One-Pan Mexican Turkey Quinoa Recipe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Hy-Vee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer joins PSL to continue the discussion of nutritious, balanced meals as part of a goal toward improved dietary habits in the new year.

In this segment, the dietitian demos how to make a delicious dish that is balanced and has ingredients from all five food groups!

ONE-PAN MEXICAN TURKEY QUINOA (serves 4)

Ingredients

1 lbs. Jenny-O ground turkey breast

½ c. white onion, chopped

1(15-oz.) can Hy-Vee no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed

1(14.5-oz.) can Hy-Vee fire roasted diced tomatoes with seasonings

1 c. dry white quinoa, rinsed

1 c. water

1 c. Hy-Vee frozen sweet corn

1 (4-oz.) can Hy-Vee diced green chiles

2 tsp. Hy-Vee chili powder

½ tsp. Hy-Vee ground cumin

1 c. Hy-Vee shredded triple Cheddar cheese

Fresh cilantro, chopped, for serving

Add Fresh cilantro, chopped, for serving

Avocado, pitted, peeled, and chopped, for serving

Directions

Step1 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground turkey and onion; cook until turkey is cooked through, breaking it into small crumbles.

Step2 Stir in black beans, diced tomatoes, quinoa, water, corn, green chiles, chili powder and cumin. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer until quinoa is cooked through, about 20 minutes.

Step3 Top with shredded cheese and cover. Continue cooking until cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Top with cilantro & avocado before serving.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.