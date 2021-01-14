Advertisement

Police: Man dies after being struck by train in Muscatine

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 40-year-old man died after being struck by a train in Muscatine Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to TV6.

Around 12:31 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of a person under a train along the riverfront area of downtown Muscatine.

Officers found the man under the stopped train near East Mississippi Drive and Sycamore Street, police said in a media release.

According to the release, the initial investigation indicates the man, who was on foot, intentionally entered the tracks as the train was approaching.

TV6 is not naming him.

According to the release, access to the riverfront was blocked for a couple of hours while police investigated.

