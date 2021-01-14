Advertisement

PSL Throwback: Fashion Fasting

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

It’s a new year, so let’s look back! PSL is excited to revisit some old segments featuring great information and ideas that are still relevant in 2021. In our first in the series, “PSL Throwbacks”, we’re going back to 2012 when Leslie Klipsch was a guest to talk about how a “Fashion Fast” really helped her realize how much time and money went into cheap fashion that we all-too-easily add to our wardrobes. She did not buy any new clothing items or accessories for a full year. In the video, Klipsch said (in 2008), the average American has 364 articles of clothing. WOW!

Klipsch was inspired by the book, Overdressed--The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion by Elizabeth L. Kline.

Watch the segment to learn more and decide if a “Fashion Fast” (not buying any fashion for a certain period of time!!) is the right move for you and your closet.

Leslie Klipsch (website) / Mama Bear Dares Podcast

