Advertisement

TV6′s Skubie Mageza to join in on the ‘Hidden Conversation’ Thursday

As social justice issues continue to be a main topic of discussion, the conversations that push...
As social justice issues continue to be a main topic of discussion, the conversations that push the efforts forwards are critical. Thursday evening at 6 p.m. on Facebook, TV6′s Skubie Mageza, will join the Hidden Conversation.(kwqc, wvik)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - As social justice issues continue to be a main topic of discussion, the conversations that push the efforts forwards are critical.

Thursday evening at 6 p.m. on Facebook, TV6′s Skubie Mageza, will join the Hidden Conversation.

It is a monthly Facebook event that centers around conversations about race, which people do not normally hear.

Thursday’s topic of discussion is “How the Black Community is Portrayed in Media and Marketing”.

Skubie will join IMAN Consulting Leadership and Diversity Expert Dr. LaDrina Wilson, the host of LOVE Girls: The Podcast, Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, and professor of Sales and Marketing at St. Ambrose University, Dr. Joseph Miller.

You can watch the Facebook Live event below.

Hidden Conversations: Media

Need description here.

Posted by WVIK, Quad Cities NPR on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
Two killed, two others injured in Bettendorf house fire Thursday
Police say a man was killed after he was struck by a train in Muscatine Thursday afternoon.
Police: Man dies after being struck by train in Muscatine
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
Names of Bettendorf house fire victims released
QC COVID-19 Coalition outlines plans for next phase of vaccinations
QC COVID-19 Coalition outlines phase 1B plans
Pritzker: Region 1 moves to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations

Latest News

Jumer’s Casino and Hotel has been sitting empty since November and is ready to open again on...
Illinois casinos and fitness centers prepared for Tier 2 mitigations
Friends, family remember house fire victims
Friends, family remember house fire victims
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update, health department preparing for next phase
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Bettendorf fire victim
Friends, family remember house fire victims