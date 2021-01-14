TV6′s Skubie Mageza to join in on the ‘Hidden Conversation’ Thursday

(KWQC) - As social justice issues continue to be a main topic of discussion, the conversations that push the efforts forwards are critical.

Thursday evening at 6 p.m. on Facebook, TV6′s Skubie Mageza, will join the Hidden Conversation.

It is a monthly Facebook event that centers around conversations about race, which people do not normally hear.

Thursday’s topic of discussion is “How the Black Community is Portrayed in Media and Marketing”.

Skubie will join IMAN Consulting Leadership and Diversity Expert Dr. LaDrina Wilson, the host of LOVE Girls: The Podcast, Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, and professor of Sales and Marketing at St. Ambrose University, Dr. Joseph Miller.

You can watch the Facebook Live event below.

