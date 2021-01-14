Winter weather blows through the QCA to finish the work week!
Rain and some ice change to snow Thursday and wind blows in more snow Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As of Wednesday evening a Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for Thursday morning
and early afternoon in the northern counties of the KWQC viewing area for the possibility of a slick morning commute thanks to areas of light freezing rain. The Advisory will be in effect until 3pm Thursday and also covers the possibility of sleet as the changeover to snow begins and brief bursts of heavy snow in the afternoon. Elsewhere, what begins as rain along and south of I-80 in the morning
will remain rain into the early afternoon when colder air will produce a rain/ snow mix before the change to all snow.
Into the evening and overnight snow will continue to fall with gusty winds, at times, that could make travel a bit troublesome especially in rural areas. Be prepared to exercise caution when driving in Thursday’s wintry mix. Occasional snow showers will continue Friday and they won’t end until early Saturday morning. Overall, accumulations look to range from 1 to 3 inches
in most spots with a bit less farther south and more to the northwest.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.