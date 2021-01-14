Wintry weather to close the week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- While the morning had light rain for a short time in the Quad Cities, there will be more rain and snow by later this afternoon. The next batch of precipitation will have rain at the front and snow behind it. This will continue moving through into the evening. During the overnight hours there will be on and off scattered snow showers which will continue through late afternoon Friday. Snowfall amounts will mostly be under 2 inches, with 2-4 inches expected in northernmost counties. While winds shift to the west and north, they will bring in cooler air, bringing us near average temperatures through the weekend. There will be a chance for flurries early Saturday and on the afternoon Sunday.

Snow showers on Friday (KWQC)

TODAY: Wintry mix. High: 39º Wind: W/NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 30°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers. High: 33º. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.