Wintry weather to close the week

Thursday evening commute could be slick in spots with windy snow showers Friday
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

A storm system churning overhead into our Thursday night will give us drizzle, fog, and rain changing to wet snow overnight. Snow will continue off and

on Friday but most of the accumulation comes overnight with 1 to 2 inches east of the Mississippi, 2 to 3 inches along and just west of the river and 3 to 4

inches to the northwest toward Jones, Jackson and Dubuque counties. The snow will finally end early Saturday morning. Next week we could see a few passing

light snow systems but timing and placement is still uncertain. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s Friday with highs in the 30s Saturday and 20s Sunday.

TONIGHT: RAIN CHANGING TO WET SNOW. DRIZZLE AND FOG. LOW: 30°. WIND: SW 10-15

FRIDAY: OCCASIONAL SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH: 34°. WIND: SE/NE 5-10

SATURDAY: CLOUDY AND WINDY. LIGHT SNOW EARLY. HIGH: 34°

