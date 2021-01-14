Advertisement

Wintry weather to close the week

Thursday evening commute could be slick in spots with windy snow showers Friday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A strong cold front will arrive early today and along with it a wintry mix. This wintry mix will start off to the west and work it’s way into the area by midday and early afternoon. It will start out as a cold rain before changing over to all snow this afternoon. This could lead to slippery spots on the evening commute, but overall amounts will be very light and likely less than an inch. Scattered snow showers will continue off and on through the day on Friday, but again amounts will be less than an inch. Thus, with 2″ or less occurring in most locations over 36 hours I do not feel the need for a First Alert Day. Temps will be cooler this weekend with highs mainly in the 20s with a few flurries possible each day.

Snow showers on Friday
Snow showers on Friday(KWQC)

TODAY: Wintry mix. High: 38º Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 27°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers. High: 34º.

Rain quickly changes over to snow this afternoon
