200+ Iowa guard soldiers, airmen will go to DC to aid inauguration

Member of the DC National Guard walk around the U.S. Capitol grounds, Thursday morning, Jan. 7,...
Member of the DC National Guard walk around the U.S. Capitol grounds, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington. In the aftermath of the deadly riot at the Capitol last week, questions are being raised about why the District of Columbia National Guard played such a limited role as civilian law enforcement officers were outnumbered and overrun.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(WRDW)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(KWQC)- Approximately 265 soldiers and airmen from the Iowa Army and Air National Guard to assist federal, state, and local agencies with supporting missions for Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The Iowa National Guard has mobilized airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing based in Sioux City and the 132nd Wing in Des Moines, plus soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.

Duties will include logistical support of military personnel by the 185th ARW and 132nd Wing, plus support to civil authorities by the 2nd-IBCT. It is anticipated these soldiers and airmen will serve in support of the inauguration for approximately eight days.

More than 21,000 national guard soldiers and airmen from 44 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia will be providing support during the inauguration.

As a whole, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will augment the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police, and D.C. Metropolitan Police forces on a range of support, including traffic control, crowd management, logistics, and communication.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced earlier this week that 200 members of the Illinois National Guard will help with security at the inauguration.

