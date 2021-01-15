Advertisement

2021 Remote Work Re-Boot

How to improve health & fitness while working from home
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Traci Nelson of Nelson Chiropractic returns to PSL to address a common issues related to Americans working or learning from home which might translate into a more sedentary lifestyle and poorer eating habits. Nelson shares three more of the top five tips to establish a 2021 Work Re-boot including:

3. Improve foods & beverages we put in our bodies!---more water, less snacks & sugar

4.  MOVE daily---use the commute time to move daily

5. Mental Hugs---Stay connected to others---helps mental stress. Examples: call coworkers, walk with someone at lunch time, vary routine, embrace it, and use your extra time.

Nelson Chiropractic / 2377 Cumberland Square Drive / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-9541 / On Facebook

