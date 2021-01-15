Breasia Terrell AMBER Alert canceled after six months, Missing Persons case continues

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The AMBER Alert for missing Breasia Terrell has been canceled, but the Missing Persons case and investigation continues.

The then 10-year-old was reported missing just over six months ago on July 10 and was last seen in Davenport, according to police.

According to Mitch Mortvedt, the Assistant Director of the Field Operations Bureau for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the AMBER Alert was canceled because of the length of time it’s been.

In a message to TV6 he said:

“Her investigation has always been a missing person case and classified as such. The circumstances around her missing met the criteria of an Amber Alert in Iowa so that was an additional part of her case. Amber Alerts are issued for the immediacy of the incident at hand. It has been six months and we just canceled the Amber Alert portion of it. It does not change anything about how the case is investigated at all.”

As days continue to pass, Davenport Police, State, and F.B.I. investigators continue the investigation and have spent thousands of hours on the case.

Although there hasn’t been a major break announced, in an interview with TV6 last month, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the case remains open and active.

“Anything and everything is important. And I really want to make that push for our community to please, no lead is too small. We need to find her. That’s the bottom line,” Chief Sikorski said.

48-year-old convicted sex offender Henry Dinkins has been named a person of interest by the Davenport Police Dept. He has not been charged but remains in jail on charges of violating his sex offender registration.

Davenport Police continue to urge anyone with information or a tip to contact them or the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

