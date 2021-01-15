Advertisement

Cottage Hospital offering COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Galesburg

Co-owner of Bangor Drug Company, Charles Quellette, holds up a box of doses of Moderna's...
Co-owner of Bangor Drug Company, Charles Quellette, holds up a box of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.(WABI)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - As vaccinations for COVID-19 expand, Cottage Hospital in Galesburg just announced it will be conducting walk-in vaccination clinics for seniors next week.

The vaccinations will be held Thursday, Jan. 21, and Friday Jan. 22, 2021 for those age 65 and older on a first come, first served basis. The Cottage clinic office is located in the Cottage Medical Office Building at 834 N. Seminary Street in Galesburg. Hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All participants will be medically screened before entering the clinic. Illinois identification is required.

The first round of the Moderna vaccine will be administered, with the second round to occur 28 days later.

Additional clinics will be announced as more vaccine becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
Two killed, two others injured in Bettendorf house fire Thursday
Police say a man was killed after he was struck by a train in Muscatine Thursday afternoon.
Police: Man dies after being struck by train in Muscatine
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
Names of Bettendorf house fire victims released
QC COVID-19 Coalition outlines plans for next phase of vaccinations
QC COVID-19 Coalition outlines phase 1B plans
Pritzker: Region 1 moves to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations

Latest News

Jumer’s Casino and Hotel has been sitting empty since November and is ready to open again on...
Illinois casinos and fitness centers prepared for Tier 2 mitigations
Friends, family remember house fire victims
Friends, family remember house fire victims
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update, health department preparing for next phase
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Bettendorf fire victim
Friends, family remember house fire victims