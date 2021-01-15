Cottage Hospital offering COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - As vaccinations for COVID-19 expand, Cottage Hospital in Galesburg just announced it will be conducting walk-in vaccination clinics for seniors next week.

The vaccinations will be held Thursday, Jan. 21, and Friday Jan. 22, 2021 for those age 65 and older on a first come, first served basis. The Cottage clinic office is located in the Cottage Medical Office Building at 834 N. Seminary Street in Galesburg. Hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All participants will be medically screened before entering the clinic. Illinois identification is required.

The first round of the Moderna vaccine will be administered, with the second round to occur 28 days later.

Additional clinics will be announced as more vaccine becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.