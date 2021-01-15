Dine-In Date Night Ideas: Chocolate (& Cocktails!)

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to serve as “The Queen of Love in the Kitchen” (according to a joking Paula). Whether it’s Valentine’s Day or quiet time at home during COVID and beyond, here’s how to add to the classic romantic meal for two featured in the earlier segment---with CHOCOLATE and take-home cocktails. Watch the segment to get all the information about the easy-to-make fudge, addictive chocolate-covered potato chips, and Passion take-home cocktails.

Chocolate is a total classic that is delicious and associated with romance. Godke demos how to make easiest-ever fudge (see recipe below)

Chocolate Fudge

24 oz. bag of Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

1 can of sweetened, condensed milk

Coffee-flavored liqueur

Added nuts (totally optional)

Pour the can of milk over the contents of the bag of chips in a microwavable bowl. Place in microwave for about 40 seconds (check to see if it has melted enough) and stir a little bit. Repeat. And keep repeating until the mixture is smooth. Add some coffee liqueur (or any other flavor you might prefer like vanilla, raspberry, or cherry liqueur) to taste. Stir all until combined. Put mixture in square pan and refrigerate until fudge-candy consistency. Be patient!!

Godke also explains and demos how she does up chocolate-covered potato chips. She uses whole, beautiful chips dipped in microwaved (high quality!) chocolate. These chips are double dipped to create a thick treat.

Two-toned brownies are just a peanut butter cookie recipe batter layered on the bottom with a brownie recipe on top...bake...and you have something special.

Passion Pilot Take Home Cocktail is featured----Passion fruit juice, lime, & River Pilot Vodka

