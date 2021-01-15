Advertisement

Dine-In Date Night Ideas: Surf & Turf

It’s a classic that you can do at home
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to serve as “The Queen of Love in the Kitchen” (according to a joking Paula). Whether it’s Valentine’s Day or quiet time at home during COVID and beyond, here’s how to prepare a classic romantic meal for two featuring steak or pork filets and shrimp (or any other favorite shellfish). Watch the segment to get all the information to impress your partner. Godke says if you step-up your game, you can accomplish a meal that is very close to restaurant perfection. If not----order takeout!

Watch the segment to learn methods to cooking meat to perfection (thermometer or hand test) and shrimp. Be sure to add candlelight!

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

