Friends, family remember house fire victims

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC sat down and spoke with Maggie Meade, the mother of 5-year-old Taylor Treanton, who was one of two residents who died in a house fire that took place in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 14, in Bettendorf.

Meade shared photos of her daughter, and said that Taylor was a happy young girl who was very bright for her young age. Taylor was also very polite and loved to talk to people. She also enjoyed reading books, said Meade.

According to Meade, Taylor could recite the alphabet and count to 40 at just age 5. She will be greatly missed by her family.

63-year-old Mary Wickham still remains in the hospital in critical condition. Wickham works as a custodian for the Davenport School District and is beloved, according to those who work with her.

Wickham’s coworkers told KWQC that they hope for the best, stating, ”She is so very dear to us all, our thoughts and prayers go out to her and the entire family.”

Mary Wickham is the wife of 66-year-old Robert Wickham, who also died in the house fire. 18-year-old Jodd Wickham escaped from the home with minor injuries.

At this time the fire is still under investigation, however police say they do not believe it to be suspicious in nature.

Taylor’s family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help for her funeral expenses.

