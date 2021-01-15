Advertisement

How Betty White is celebrating her 99th birthday

Betty White speaks on stage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the...
Betty White speaks on stage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)(Phil McCarten | Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(Gray News) - Golden Girls” actress Betty White is turning 99 on Sunday.

Like many others this past year, she plans on having a low-key birthday in quarantine.

She shared with Entertainment Tonight how she is planning to spend her special day.

“What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

“The Pet Set” was White’s show from the 1970s which showcased celebrities and their furry friends.

White seems to stay busy and active. She told People magazine her secret to living a long life is having “a sense of humor.”

“Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. Takes up too much energy being negative.” She also told People magazine that she has been “blessed with good health, so turning 99 is no different than turning 98.”

Hopefully, turning 100 isn’t any different than turning 99.

Happy Birthday, Betty White!

