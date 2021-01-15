Advertisement

How’s Your Neck & Back?

2021 Work Re-boot Tips
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 15, 2021
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Traci Nelson of Nelson Chiropractic returns to PSL to address a common issue ailing Americans working or learning from home: back and neck problems due to much-increased screen time. Nelson shares two of the top five tips to establish a 2021 Work Re-boot including:

1. Get adjusted---how chiropractic helps the aches and pains of sitting & computer work. Now more than ever! physical chemical and emotional stresses cause subluxations!

2. Ergonomics---including the top Tips for a Work Station Set Up.

  • INVEST in best work station you can.
  • Make small improvements as you can.
  • Stand when able.
  • Rotate work stations with family members.
  • NO COUCHES and laptops.

Nelson Chiropractic / 2377 Cumberland Square Drive / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-9541 / On Facebook

