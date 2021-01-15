How’s Your Neck & Back?
2021 Work Re-boot Tips
Traci Nelson of Nelson Chiropractic returns to PSL to address a common issue ailing Americans working or learning from home: back and neck problems due to much-increased screen time. Nelson shares two of the top five tips to establish a 2021 Work Re-boot including:
1. Get adjusted---how chiropractic helps the aches and pains of sitting & computer work. Now more than ever! physical chemical and emotional stresses cause subluxations!
2. Ergonomics---including the top Tips for a Work Station Set Up.
- INVEST in best work station you can.
- Make small improvements as you can.
- Stand when able.
- Rotate work stations with family members.
- NO COUCHES and laptops.
