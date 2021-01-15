How’s Your Neck & Back?

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Traci Nelson of Nelson Chiropractic returns to PSL to address a common issue ailing Americans working or learning from home: back and neck problems due to much-increased screen time. Nelson shares two of the top five tips to establish a 2021 Work Re-boot including:

1. Get adjusted---how chiropractic helps the aches and pains of sitting & computer work. Now more than ever! physical chemical and emotional stresses cause subluxations!

2. Ergonomics---including the top Tips for a Work Station Set Up.

INVEST in best work station you can.

Make small improvements as you can.

Stand when able.

Rotate work stations with family members.

NO COUCHES and laptops.

Nelson Chiropractic / 2377 Cumberland Square Drive / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-9541 / On Facebook

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.