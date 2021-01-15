Advertisement

Illinois officials report 6,642 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 123 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,059,324 cases and 18,049 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 107,156 specimens for a total of more than 14.5 million. As of Thursday night, 3,446 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 712 patients were in the intensive care unit, and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 8–14 is 6.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 8–14 is 7.7%.

As of Thursday night, 726,475 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois. Approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 995,000. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 447,348 vaccines administered, including 56,624 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,125 doses.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
Two killed, two others injured in Bettendorf house fire Thursday
Police say a man was killed after he was struck by a train in Muscatine Thursday afternoon.
Police: Man dies after being struck by train in Muscatine
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
Names of Bettendorf house fire victims released
QC COVID-19 Coalition outlines plans for next phase of vaccinations
QC COVID-19 Coalition outlines phase 1B plans
Pritzker: Region 1 moves to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations

Latest News

Jumer’s Casino and Hotel has been sitting empty since November and is ready to open again on...
Illinois casinos and fitness centers prepared for Tier 2 mitigations
Friends, family remember house fire victims
Friends, family remember house fire victims
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update, health department preparing for next phase
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Bettendorf fire victim
Friends, family remember house fire victims