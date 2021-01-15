Illinois officials report 6,642 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths

(KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 123 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,059,324 cases and 18,049 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 107,156 specimens for a total of more than 14.5 million. As of Thursday night, 3,446 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 712 patients were in the intensive care unit, and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 8–14 is 6.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 8–14 is 7.7%.

As of Thursday night, 726,475 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois. Approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 995,000. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 447,348 vaccines administered, including 56,624 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,125 doses.

