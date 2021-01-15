Iowa officials report 1,347 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,347 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 302,789 cases and 4,257 since the pandemic began. The website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that more than 1.41 million Iowans have been tested and 263,836 people have recovered.

As to 10:30 a.m. Friday, 513 people were hospitalized, down from 532 reported Thursday. Of those, 91 were in the intensive care unit and 88 were admitted over the last 24 hours.

