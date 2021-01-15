Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,347 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,347 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 302,789 cases and 4,257 since the pandemic began. The website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that more than 1.41 million Iowans have been tested and 263,836 people have recovered.

As to 10:30 a.m. Friday, 513 people were hospitalized, down from 532 reported Thursday. Of those, 91 were in the intensive care unit and 88 were admitted over the last 24 hours.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at Riverview...
Two killed, two others injured in Bettendorf house fire Thursday
Police say a man was killed after he was struck by a train in Muscatine Thursday afternoon.
Police: Man dies after being struck by train in Muscatine
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
Names of Bettendorf house fire victims released
QC COVID-19 Coalition outlines plans for next phase of vaccinations
QC COVID-19 Coalition outlines phase 1B plans
Pritzker: Region 1 moves to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations

Latest News

Jumer’s Casino and Hotel has been sitting empty since November and is ready to open again on...
Illinois casinos and fitness centers prepared for Tier 2 mitigations
Friends, family remember house fire victims
Friends, family remember house fire victims
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update, health department preparing for next phase
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update
Bettendorf fire victim
Friends, family remember house fire victims