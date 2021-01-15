Knox County provides COVID-19 vaccination update, health department preparing for next phase

GALESBURG, IL (KWQC) - The next phase of vaccine distribution will start as soon as next week in Knox County Illinois. Phase 1B includes people age 65 and older and frontline workers like teachers, first responders, and postal workers.

“Knox County is at 1.5% total vaccinated. It is one of the highest if not the highest county so we are pretty proud of that,” Michele Gabriel, Public Health Administrator for the Knox County Health Department says.

While the health department is excited to open up vaccinations to more people, it doesn’t come without challenges.

“The largest challenge is going to be the second dose and getting people in for a second dose. I think that’s what lots of counties across the state are going to struggle with,” says Gabriel.

As more people are able to get vaccinated, it puts more pressure on public health.

“It’s a little overwhelming to my staff. I often tell them it’s just added another later of what they are doing because none of the activities associated with COVID have gone away. We are still testing three times a week. So it’s trying to avoid burnout,” says Gabriel.

She says the community can help them avoid burnout by being responsive when vaccines are available, getting their second dose, and being patient. She estimates this next phase will take a little over a month.

