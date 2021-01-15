Names of Bettendorf house fire victims released

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department has released the names of two people killed in an early morning house fire Thursday.

Robert Wickham, 66, and Taylor Treanton, 5, died at the hospital of smoke inhalation. A third person, Mary Wickham, 63, is in critical condition, while a fourth person, 18-year-old Jodd Wickham, was released with minor injuries.

The fire is still under investigation. However, police do not currently believe it to be suspicious.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:40 a.m. Thursday for a structure fire at 9 Riverview Lane.

Crews found fire on the split-level home’s main level, which had also extended to the back of the home.

The fire department said Jodd Wickham escaped on his own and reported that the others were still in the home.

Crews found Treanton and the Wickhams and brought them outside for care and transport. The four were taken to area hospitals.

