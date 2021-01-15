PSL Throwback: Importance of Family Meals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

We’ve been going through our PSL archives and realized that there are some wonderful segments from the past that have terrific information and are worth revisiting. It’s also fun to remember some of the set decor of the past. Get a load of the neon kitchen colors!

How about reinforcing the “importance of family meals”? Research shows that every member of the family benefits from the connection of meals together. Hy-Vee dietitian, Kristen Decker, gives examples of these positive outcomes and highlights that any meal together at any time of the day (depending on schedules) works. Think crockpot or having a plan in place and using convenience items at the grocery store are all ways to succeed in having a sit-down family meal daily.

