QC COVID-19 Coalition outlines phase 1B plans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As more COVID vaccines make their way into the Quad Cities, the QC COVID-19 Coalition is making plans for the next tier of vaccinations.

The Rock Island Health Department is still in phase 1A for healthcare workers but expect to move to tier 1B soon.

Nita Ludwig with Rock Island Health Department says that Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to say this week that Illinois will move to phase 1B on Monday.

Ludwig says, “In all, Phase 1B includes about 65,000 of Rock Island County’s 143,000 residents. This will take time and resources beyond what our staff of 50 people, with only 10 nurses, can accomplish. We must rely on our healthcare partners and our Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to help with this massive and historic undertaking.”

In Iowa, the Scott County Health Department will start vaccinating adults age 75 or older and groups vulnerable to higher risk of exposure or severity.

These include the following:

Persons with disabilities living in home settings whom are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff, if not otherwise vaccinated under Phase 1a.

Correctional facility staff and persons incarcerated, including state and city or county operated facilities.

Staff of and persons living in congregate settings, not covered by the first two categories, including shelters, sober living homes, behavioral health treatment centers, and detention centers. College dormitories shall not be included as part of Phase 1B.

Where public health data indicates outbreaks or clusters of disease among food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers whom work in or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing. For example, working in a meatpacking or manufacturing production line or migrant workers whom live in bunkroom style housing.

PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers. Sub-prioritization should consider persons who work with younger and at-risk children in care, to better ensure child-wellbeing and mitigate impact to parent workforce.

First responders (e.g., firefighters, police officers, dependent adult abuse, and child welfare social workers).

Inspectors responsible for health, life, and safety, including those in hospital and long-term care Government officials, including staff, to ensure continuity of government, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

The Iowa Department of Public Health expects phase 1B to begin in Iowa as soon as February 1st. Vaccinations will take months to complete and health departments continue to ask for the public’s patience.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.