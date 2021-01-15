Advertisement

Radon Solutions: Myth Busting

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tony Bradley from Radon Solutions in Bettendorf joins PSL to highlight the importance of radon mitigation and some of the “myths” that surround the issue. Radon gas (a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas) is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking. About 60% of homes in the QCA have elevated radon levels. Testing your home is the only way to know if you have high radon levels. Watch the segment to learn more about testing and the various types of mitigations systems available.

Some of the myths that are dispelled:

  • Homes without basements don’t need radon mitigation (The reality: All homes – old, new, drafty insulated, basement or no basement – can have radon problems. Why is this? Radon comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil. If a house sits on soil, then it has the potential for radon infiltration.)
  • I bought a house with an existing mitigation system, so I don’t need to do or check anything. (Systems are designed to be maintenance-free. But it is smart to make sure the levels are low enough and to check the efficiency of the fans, etc. in any new residence.)

