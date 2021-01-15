Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Department reports additional COVID-19 death

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Co., Ill., (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported the death of a man in his 50s from COVID-19.

That brings the total number of deaths to 283.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to his friends and family,” Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said.

The health department also reported 62 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 11,583. Thirty-eight patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County as of Friday, the health department said.

The new cases are:

  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 1 man in his 80s
  • 3 men in their 70s
  • 5 men in their 60s
  • 7 men in their 50s
  • 9 men in their 40s
  • 4 men in their 30s
  • 3 men in their 20s
  • 2 men in their teens
  • 1 boy in his teens
  • 1 boy younger than 13
  • 1 woman in her 90s
  • 2 women in their 80s
  • 3 women in their 60s
  • 5 women in their 50s
  • 3 women in their 40s
  • 5 women in their 30s
  • 2 women in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her teens
  • 2 girls in their teens
  • 1 girl younger than 13

