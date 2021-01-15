Advertisement

Scattered snow showers today

Accumulations will be light today and tomorrow
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Scattered snow showers will be around all day today. They will be hit and miss and some could be heavy at times with areas picking up a quick half inch leading to slick spots in very localized areas. Active weather will continue through the weekend but overall snowfall amounts will generally be less than in an inch on average for the area. Light snow showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 20s/30s. Looking ahead to next week, we will have a quieter weather pattern for a few days and gradually warming temps with highs back in the mid to upper 30s by next Thursday.

TODAY: Snow showers. High: 34º Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 25°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers. High: 34º.

