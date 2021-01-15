QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The scattered snow showers will wind down later this evening with another period of light snow showers early Saturday morning. The clouds will win over again through the weekend. There will be a few more snow showers Sunday morning. Overall, the snow this weekend is going to be light and will add less than inch by Sunday evening. Highs will be able to reach the low to mid 30s by Saturday afternoon with mid to upper 20s by Sunday afternoon. After the weekend snow there will be quiet conditions with temperatures starting in the teens and 20s and reaching the 30s through Thursday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, snow early Sat AM. Low: 29°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy. High: 35°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, snow showers by Sunday morning. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

