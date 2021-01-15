Therapy dogs out of commission due to pandemic

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - COVID-19 has impacted every part of our lives, and even the lives of pets. Bailey is a six-year-old labradoodle who acts as a therapy dog, visiting schools, churches, and hospitals about five times a week. Since the pandemic started, she’s staying home like the rest of us.

Sharon Cramer, Bailey’s owner, says Bailey is a “distinguished therapy dog” and has visited “hundreds and hundreds of facilities. So we’ve stayed very busy all six years of her life until COVID came.” Cramer goes on to say that Bailey misses visiting hospitals and schools, noting they’ve visited almost every school in the Rock Island and Quad Cities area, “she misses all of that and I think she’s a bit depressed.”

Cramer says she’s ready for life to return to normal, for her and her dog. “I love going out and working with bailey. It’s my life work right now and sometimes I really get sad and then I try to pick myself up and think ‘I can do this. People live through worse things than this’ and pretty soon the vaccination will come.”

Cramer says Bailey has more friends in the Quad Cities than Cramer has made in her whole lifetime: “[Bailey] misses her friends and if they hear, Bailey says she loves them.”

Bailey still goes for walks twice a day around the block in order to maintain her energy. Cramer continues to do obedience training with Bailey, asking her to stay at one end of the sidewalk, walking away, and commanding Bailey to come.

This is the same Bailey we did a story on last January, where she went to the gym because her doctor said she needed to lose 10 pounds after eating too many treats. Cramer says Bailey has managed to lose and keep those 10 pounds off!

