Advertisement

Bus driver who veered off bridge, refused test is suspended

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The driver of a New York City bus that plunged off a bridge has been suspended after refusing to submit to a drug and alcohol test, a regional transit agency said Saturday.

The 55-year-old driver has been “withheld from service without pay” following the dramatic crash, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Saturday. His name has not been made public.

Seven passengers suffered minor injuries after one part of the articulated bus fell 50 feet (15.2 meters) onto a highway ramp. The other half remained on the bridge. No other vehicles were involved.

The MTA said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. The driver passed a breath test at the scene but then refused to submit at the hospital to a drug and alcohol test, said Patrick Warren, the MTA’s chief safety and security officer.

The driver, who was driving his regular route, has more than 11 years of service and a good safety record, the MTA said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
One deputy was injured in a shooting in Charlotte, Iowa on Friday morning.
Deputy injured in a shooting in Charlotte
Bettendorf fire victim
Friends, family remember house fire victims
Pritzker: Region 1 moves to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations
4 people transported to hospital after Bettendorf house fire
Names of Bettendorf house fire victims released

Latest News

According to the coroner, the infant’s cause and manner of death are pending further testing...
Mother charged after 5-month-old daughter found dead in Pa. home
Ann and Ernest "Ronald" Wilkins, ages 59 and 66, were married 33 years before dying from...
Couple married 33 years dies from COVID-19 just 1 day apart
The couple had many plans for 2021, including getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Their friends hope...
Friends advocate for COVID-19 vaccine after Indianapolis couple dies from virus
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M
Silvis slot car racing group adapts with Illinois’ changing mitigations
Silvis slot car racing group adapts with Illinois’ changing mitigations