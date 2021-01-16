Advertisement

Illinois casinos and fitness centers prepared for Tier 2 mitigations

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Quad Cities is now back to Tier 2 mitigations, allowing for some businesses like gyms, casinos, and museums to resume operations.

Jumer’s Casino and Hotel has been sitting empty since November and is ready to open again on Saturday, January 16th at 8 a.m.

Jodi Pestka, the Senior Director of Marketing for Jumer’s says they were closed for the holidays, which is very unlike gaming properties. Pestka says New Year’s Eve is typically their biggest night of the year. “We’re excited. Word is getting out and we’re excited to welcome everybody to play it safe,” she says.

Casinos will be limited to 25% capacity per Illinois regulations. Every other slot machine is closed, with plexiglass in between seats. Pestka says visitors will have to wear masks and get their temperature checked along with their ID’s. Some of the restaurants inside the casino will be closed, but their diner will be open for to-go orders.

Governor J.B. Pritzker also announced fitness centers can start their classes up again too. The 2 Rivers YMCA in Moline had temporarily moved their fitness classes online so their guests can work out from home. Anika Martin, the Community Relations Director, says the fitness center has various safety measures in place: “we have check-ins for limited capacity with a strict tally on that. All of our machines and equipment are socially distanced, so while you’re working out, you’re already socially distanced. We have clean airflow with the systems that we use.”

Their precautions allow guests to get back to their goals, says Anika, “it’s not just a swim & gym. When people are here it’s a sense of community and people that they’re here with. Even though it’s regulated capacity with smaller sizes, we can still be together in a safe way.”

During Friday’s press briefing, Governor Pritzker reminds us we have to keep moving forward. “We must remain vigilant if we are to maintain our progress. Honestly, that’s going to be up to each and every one of us to keep our schools open and see an economic recovery that restores jobs and businesses. We’ve got to wear a mask limiting interactions with people outside our households and get vaccinated when it’s our turn.”

To move to Tier 1 where indoor dining will be permitted, regions need to reach qualifications such as a positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days, 20% or more ICU bed availability, and no increase in the number of COVID hospitalizations for a 7-day average.

