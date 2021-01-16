Iowa officials report over 1300 new COVID-19 cases

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,333 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 304,122 cases and 4,321 deaths since the pandemic began. The website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that more than 1.4 million Iowans have been tested and 265,317 people have recovered.

As to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 505 people were hospitalized, down from 513 reported Friday. Of those, 91 were in the intensive care unit and 80 were admitted over the last 24 hours.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 13.3% and the 7-day positivity rate at 9.2%.

