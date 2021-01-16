Advertisement

Moderna vaccinations to be offered through Jewel-Osco

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Illinois (KWQC) - Moderna vaccinations are coming to Jewel-Osco stores in Rock Island County.

Per a statement from Rock Island County Health Department, starting on Monday, January 18th the pharmacy will begin offering sign-ups to healthcare professionals in the county to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations through a partnership with RICHD. The vaccines will have no out-of-pocket cost.

Currently the only group who are eligible to receive vaccinations currently are those in Phase 1-A which would be healthcare and hospital workers. However, Phase 1-B is expected to begin shortly in Illinois, which expands the group to include residents age 65 and older and essential frontline workers, including: police officers; firefighters; educators; food processing and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers and inmates; U.S. Postal System workers; public transit employees; grocery store workers; and daycare staff.

Appointments can be scheduled online, and will take place at the following locations:

  • 2010 1st St. A, Moline
  • 107 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline
  • 1312 John Deere Expressway, Silvis

