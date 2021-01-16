Two arrested on narcotics charges in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Detectives with the Burlington Police Department made arrests on Saturday in regards to an ongoing investigation in narcotics trafficking in the area.

Alongside the the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol, police arrested Dominick Antwan Hicks, 27, and Michael Bernard Hicks Jr., 23, both on charges of delivering methamphetamine and delivering cocaine. They each received additional charges including Maintaining a Drug House, and Child Endangerment for Michael Hicks Jr. The two are being held on bond at Des Moines County Correctional Center.

The charges come as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the Burlington area and the Burlington Police received additional help on the investigation from the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE). They expect for there to be more related arrests to this investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.