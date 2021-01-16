Wintry Weather This Weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Light snow and flurries will be the main feature for this weekend. We’re not looking at a sustained snow event, more like off and on snow showers across the viewing area this morning, late tonight and again tomorrow. Accumulations are expected to remain light, with 1.5″ or less in most locations. Heading into the work week, we’ll see lingering clouds, a bit of sun, and some fog possible, with highs mainly in the lower to middle 30′s through the period.

TODAY: Light snow ending, then cloudy and breezy. High: 36° then falling this afternoon. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light snow redeveloping late. Low: 24°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow. High: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

