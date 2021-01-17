Advertisement

Bettendorf gets a hint of sweetness as cookie shop opens over weekend

By Marci Clark
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The sweetness of the “Cookies & Dreams” store in downtown Davenport is now also in Bettendorf. The address is 6768 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. The store opened its second location on Friday. Unlike many, this small business is thriving during the pandemic.

“I dont think any of us actually expected people to actually show up. I mean twenty minutes before we opened people are running from their cars getting in line for the opening. It was crazy,” says Assistant Manager Annie Dunn-Crouch.

That kind of craziness is what they have seen since opening the first store in Davenport just four months ago.

Cookies are the only thing on the menu and that makes it the perfect way for the business to survive in the middle of COVID.

“We are pretty much just a to-go restaurant you just come in and grab your cookies and go so that gives us a lot of flexibility and the ability to stay open,” says Dunn-Crouch.

Sending a box of cookies to friends is something everybody enjoys and even during a pandemic people still need cookies.

“When you do the shipping you can write a note and we handwrite those notes to give to people in their box of cookies and I just love reading all the notes some of them are so wonderful and that’s something that has been amazing and just a silver lining during this time is the support people are showing each other,” she says.

