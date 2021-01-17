Advertisement

Cooler Sunday

Off and on snow showers with light accumulations
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Through the evening there will be the chance for a stray snow shower. Early on Sunday there will be scattered snow showers and more will come through the area in the afternoon, mainly east of the Mississippi River. Around an inch is expected to fall through the day Sunday in eastern counties, but most of the snowfall will lead to wet roads. Highs tomorrow will be near 30 degrees with Monday highs in the low 30s. Into Monday evening there is the chance for light snow. A cold front moving in late Monday will bring in cool air with highs on Tuesday in the mid 20s. There will be more up and down temperatures through the work week. Cold air returns by Friday with mornings in the teens and highs in the 20s which will last through next weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, light snow overnight. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Snow through morning, parts of afternoon, cloudy. High: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing. Wind: NW/W 5-10 mph.

Snow showers
