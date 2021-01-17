FIRST ALERT DAY extended until 12 Noon Sunday 1/17/20

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 Noon. Look for light snow, flurries and some areas of freezing drizzle across the region. This could make for snow and ice covered roads, slippery conditions and reduced visibility this morning. Most areas will see up to one inch of snow on top of a glaze of ice, but a heavier band of snow setting up in some of our northern counties could add up to 2″+ of snow in some locations. Exercise caution if you plan to travel this morning.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

