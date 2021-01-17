Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY extended until 12 Noon Sunday 1/17/20

Snow & Freezing Drizzle This Morning
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 Noon. Look for light snow, flurries and some areas of freezing drizzle across the region. This could make for snow and ice covered roads, slippery conditions and reduced visibility this morning. Most areas will see up to one inch of snow on top of a glaze of ice, but a heavier band of snow setting up in some of our northern counties could add up to 2″+ of snow in some locations. Exercise caution if you plan to travel this morning.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Vaccinations will be available for those in Phase 1-A.
Moderna vaccinations to be offered through Jewel-Osco
Bettendorf cookie store opens
Bettendorf gets a hint of sweetness as cookie shop opens over weekend
One deputy was injured in a shooting in Charlotte, Iowa on Friday morning.
Deputy injured in a shooting in Charlotte
Jumer’s Casino and Hotel has been sitting empty since November and is ready to open again on...
Illinois casinos and fitness centers prepared for Tier 2 mitigations

Latest News

Illinois Dept. of Public Health Restore Illinois Region map
Illinois region two moves to tier one mitigations, partial indoor dining can resume
Davenport gun sales see record high sales
Gun sales skyrocket, Davenport Gun & Knife Show feels impact
Davenport gun sales see record high sales
Davenport gun sales see record high sales
Light snow tapering off to flurries this afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations below 500, two additional deaths