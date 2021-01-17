Advertisement

Gun sales skyrocket, Davenport Gun & Knife Show feels impact

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds were bustling with people this weekend at the gun and knife show.

“We will probably run 3,500 people through this weekend,” says Chad Kinsey, an organizer of the event.

He says ammunition and other high demand items are extremely hard to find right now.

“Throw in new gun owners, it’s extremely hard to find and probably three or four times the price of what it was earlier this summer,” says Kinsey.

He says this is to be expected. Gun sales historically rise around elections.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation found that 17.2 million background checks, an indicator for sales, were done in 2020 based off data from the FBI. 15.7 million were done in 2016, the previous peak for gun sales.

“Maybe they are buying a gun because they think they are going to outlaw them or make it illegal to buy or hard to buy so they are buying them now,” Kinsey says.

The same organizers will host another gun show in Rock Island at the QCCA Expo Center during the last weekend of January.

Davenport gun sales see record high sales
