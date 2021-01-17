Advertisement

Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations below 500, two additional deaths

As to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 474 people were hospitalized, down from 505 reported Saturday.
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 730 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 304,852 cases and 4,323 deaths since the pandemic began. The website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that more than 1.4 million Iowans have been tested and 265,925 people have recovered.

As to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 474 people were hospitalized, down from 505 reported Saturday. Of those, 93 were in the intensive care unit and 61 were admitted over the last 24 hours.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 13% and the 7-day positivity rate at 9.3%.

