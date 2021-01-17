Light snow east finishing this evening

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- There will be light snow in eastern counties ending in the evening. Overnight temperatures will drop to the low 20s near the Quad Cities. Into Monday there will be mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures into the afternoon will be in the mid 20s to low 30s. There will be a lot of up and down temperatures this week. Into Wednesday it will be breezy as warmer air enters and highs will be into the 30s. It won’t last for long because much colder air is on the way by Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MLK JR DAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 32°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing. Low: 16°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.