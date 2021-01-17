Advertisement

Light Snow Will Diminish This Afternoon

Lingering Clouds To Start the Work Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Light to moderate snow fell across much of the viewing area this morning, with most locations getting anywhere from 1″ to 2.5″ accumulations. The First Alert Day has been allowed to expire, as the heaviest snow has moved out of the QCA. Look for light snow tapering off to flurries as we head into the afternoon hours with highs in the 20′s to lower 30′s. That snow will come to an end by late afternoon, followed by lingering clouds overnight into Monday. The rest of the week will feature a mix of clouds and sun, with highs going back and forth between the 20′s and mid 30′s.

TODAY: Cloudy with a chance for with a chance for light snow or flurries this afternoon. High: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow ending, then mostly cloudy. Low: 20°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MLK Jr DAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 32°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Vaccinations will be available for those in Phase 1-A.
Moderna vaccinations to be offered through Jewel-Osco
Bettendorf cookie store opens
Bettendorf gets a hint of sweetness as cookie shop opens over weekend
One deputy was injured in a shooting in Charlotte, Iowa on Friday morning.
Deputy injured in a shooting in Charlotte
Jumer’s Casino and Hotel has been sitting empty since November and is ready to open again on...
Illinois casinos and fitness centers prepared for Tier 2 mitigations

Latest News

Monday
Light snow east finishing this evening
Monday
Light snow east finishing this evening
Monday
Mostly cloudy Monday
Light snow tapering off to flurries this afternoon.
Light snow finishing this evening
Light snow tapering off to flurries this afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast