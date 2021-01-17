Light Snow Will Diminish This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Light to moderate snow fell across much of the viewing area this morning, with most locations getting anywhere from 1″ to 2.5″ accumulations. The First Alert Day has been allowed to expire, as the heaviest snow has moved out of the QCA. Look for light snow tapering off to flurries as we head into the afternoon hours with highs in the 20′s to lower 30′s. That snow will come to an end by late afternoon, followed by lingering clouds overnight into Monday. The rest of the week will feature a mix of clouds and sun, with highs going back and forth between the 20′s and mid 30′s.

TODAY: Cloudy with a chance for with a chance for light snow or flurries this afternoon. High: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow ending, then mostly cloudy. Low: 20°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MLK Jr DAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 32°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

