Silvis slot car racing group adapts with Illinois’ changing mitigations

SILVIS, Illinois (KWQC) - Steven Rangel of Pocket Change Raceway has been racing slot cars for the past 20 years.

“We just come out, we got a really good group of guys, call it a club, whatever you want, we come, we draw, we sit here and turn some laps and see what they got and tune their cars up to the best of their ability,” he said.

Rangel understands what it takes to run an event like this, as the region downgrades to tier two mitigations, which allows groups of ten for social gatherings and 25 or 25% capacity for organized group recreation.

“We still want to stay safe and stay, everything like that, what we’re doing, but as far as what we’ve done, I mean, you see we got the masks going on, we sanitize the controllers after every use, we ask the racers clean their hands before grabbing the controllers and we are checking temperatures,” Rangel said, “Asking the people ‘if you don’t feel good, don’t come’ so just trying to keep it safe.”

The group growing over recent weeks to the absolute limit under current mitigations.

“When I first started I would have to say we were getting four or five guys, you know maybe close to ten,” he said, “Now you come here and I think tonight we hit just about the limit of 25 racers here tonight.”

The capacity, limiting the group’s potential but only for the time being.

“Just seeing the numbers increase every week has just been amazing but like I said, we want to stay at a limit, we’re at our limit right now, we’d love to grow more as it opens up a little bit more and get a little more room going here, but all we can do is just kind of play it by ear and play it safe right now,” Rangel

