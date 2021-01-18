Don’t feed the birds; officials say birds are not motivated to migrate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials in Davenport are urging park-goers to not feed the birds.

City officials say the birds need to migrate, however, they are staying put.

“The birds are not motivated to migrate when food is plentiful,” city officials said. “The birds are working hard and keeping a significant portion of the lagoon free of ice which means no winter outdoor skating.”

Officials say they know the community misses skating on the lagoon at Vander Veer.

“Encouraging the birds to migrate by not feeding them is the first step to having the ice freeze to a thickness suitable for skating,” officials said.

