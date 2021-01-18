Advertisement

Don’t feed the birds; officials say birds are not motivated to migrate

Officials in Davenport are urging park-goers to not feed the birds at Vander Veer. City...
Officials in Davenport are urging park-goers to not feed the birds at Vander Veer. City officials say the birds need to migrate, however, they are staying put.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials in Davenport are urging park-goers to not feed the birds.

City officials say the birds need to migrate, however, they are staying put.

“The birds are not motivated to migrate when food is plentiful,” city officials said. “The birds are working hard and keeping a significant portion of the lagoon free of ice which means no winter outdoor skating.”

Officials say they know the community misses skating on the lagoon at Vander Veer.

“Encouraging the birds to migrate by not feeding them is the first step to having the ice freeze to a thickness suitable for skating,” officials said.

🦆 Just a friendly reminder, #Davenport: please do not feed the birds. The birds are not motivated to migrate when food...

Posted by City of Davenport Government on Saturday, January 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Vaccinations will be available for those in Phase 1-A.
Moderna vaccinations to be offered through Jewel-Osco
Illinois Dept. of Public Health Restore Illinois Region map
Illinois region two moves to tier one mitigations, partial indoor dining can resume
Bettendorf cookie store opens
Bettendorf gets a hint of sweetness as cookie shop opens over weekend
Davenport gun sales see record high sales
Gun sales skyrocket, Davenport Gun & Knife Show feels impact

Latest News

TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends...
Blessing Box drive-up and drop-off held Monday
Three people were taken to the hospital on Monday following a fire at an apartment complex in...
Multiple people taken to hospital following fire in Rock Island
Illinois rolls back COVID-19 restrictions for Region 1
The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosted its annual memorial service and awards...
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts annual memorial service, awards celebration
A well-known internal medicine doctor is returning to Muscatine according to UnityPoint Clinic...
UnityPoint Health announces return of well-known doctor in Muscatine