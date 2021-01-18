Advertisement

FBI arrests Cedar Rapids man for involvement in US Capitol riots

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI has arrested Leo Christopher Kelly, from Cedar Rapids, on a federal warrant for his alleged involvement in the riots in the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Federal charges include: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority, and Violent Entry with Intent to Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Official Business and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The FBI said Kelly will have an initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

Kelly is the second person from Iowa arrested after being seen inside the U.S. Capitol that day. Doug Jensen, 41, of Des Moines, was arrested on January 9 on multiple federal charges as well.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Vaccinations will be available for those in Phase 1-A.
Moderna vaccinations to be offered through Jewel-Osco
Illinois Dept. of Public Health Restore Illinois Region map
Illinois region two moves to tier one mitigations, partial indoor dining can resume
Bettendorf cookie store opens
Bettendorf gets a hint of sweetness as cookie shop opens over weekend
Davenport gun sales see record high sales
Gun sales skyrocket, Davenport Gun & Knife Show feels impact

Latest News

TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends...
Blessing Box drive-up and drop-off held Monday
Three people were taken to the hospital on Monday following a fire at an apartment complex in...
Multiple people taken to hospital following fire in Rock Island
Illinois rolls back COVID-19 restrictions for Region 1
The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosted its annual memorial service and awards...
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts annual memorial service, awards celebration
A well-known internal medicine doctor is returning to Muscatine according to UnityPoint Clinic...
UnityPoint Health announces return of well-known doctor in Muscatine