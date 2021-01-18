Advertisement

Flurries and overcast to start the week

Up and down week weather wise
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Scattered flurries will be likely today, but no major snow is expected today and road conditions will continue to improve. Cloud cover will stick around all day, so don’t expect much of a warm up today with many areas starting in the mid 20s and only topping out near 30º. A quick system will arrive on Tuesday, but with limited moisture only a dusting to half inch of snow accumulation is expected which won’t be enough to create sloppy travel. A major cold front will arrive on Thursday and along with it comes strong winds and much colder air for Friday and weekend. Wind chills will be below zero by Friday night and we will track another system into the area on Sunday that could bring us another round of snow.

TODAY: Flurries. High: 29º Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 16°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers. High: 27º.

