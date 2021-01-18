Advertisement

Galesburg police looking for woman wanted on drug violations

Officials with the Galesburg Police Department need your help in locating 19-year-old Josie...
Officials with the Galesburg Police Department need your help in locating 19-year-old Josie C.M. Smith, of Galesburg. Police say she is wanted on a drug court violation.(galesburg police department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen this woman?

Officials with the Galesburg Police Department need your help in locating 19-year-old Josie C.M. Smith, of Galesburg.

Police say she is wanted on a drug court violation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

The Galesburg Police Department would like the assistance of our community in locating the following persons wanted on...

Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Vaccinations will be available for those in Phase 1-A.
Moderna vaccinations to be offered through Jewel-Osco
Illinois Dept. of Public Health Restore Illinois Region map
Illinois region two moves to tier one mitigations, partial indoor dining can resume
Bettendorf cookie store opens
Bettendorf gets a hint of sweetness as cookie shop opens over weekend
Davenport gun sales see record high sales
Gun sales skyrocket, Davenport Gun & Knife Show feels impact

Latest News

TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends...
Blessing Box drive-up and drop-off held Monday
Three people were taken to the hospital on Monday following a fire at an apartment complex in...
Multiple people taken to hospital following fire in Rock Island
Illinois rolls back COVID-19 restrictions for Region 1
The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosted its annual memorial service and awards...
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts annual memorial service, awards celebration
A well-known internal medicine doctor is returning to Muscatine according to UnityPoint Clinic...
UnityPoint Health announces return of well-known doctor in Muscatine