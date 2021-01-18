Galesburg police looking for woman wanted on drug violations

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen this woman?

Officials with the Galesburg Police Department need your help in locating 19-year-old Josie C.M. Smith, of Galesburg.

Police say she is wanted on a drug court violation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

The Galesburg Police Department would like the assistance of our community in locating the following persons wanted on... Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Thursday, January 14, 2021

