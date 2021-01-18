Advertisement

Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural

This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in...
This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Add Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“This is a great day in our household,” the country music superstar said during a virtual press conference Monday, two days before Biden is to be sworn in. “This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity.”

Brooks, who joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez among others, performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Invited by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Brooks has known the Bidens for more than a decade, when Joe Biden was Obama’s vice president.

Brooks said that for this week’s inaugural, he will perform solo doing “broken down, bare-bones stuff,” and hinted at covering material by songwriters from outside the U.S.

He does not plan to sing his socially conscious “We Shall Be Free,” which he performed at the Obama inaugural.

Brooks praised the Bidens for being “hellbent on making things good” and said he welcomed the chance to help the country heal.

“I want to spend the next 10 years of my life not divided. I’m so tired of being divided,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Vaccinations will be available for those in Phase 1-A.
Moderna vaccinations to be offered through Jewel-Osco
Illinois Dept. of Public Health Restore Illinois Region map
Illinois region two moves to tier one mitigations, partial indoor dining can resume
Bettendorf cookie store opens
Bettendorf gets a hint of sweetness as cookie shop opens over weekend
Davenport gun sales see record high sales
Gun sales skyrocket, Davenport Gun & Knife Show feels impact

Latest News

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro previews Joe Biden's inauguration.
An inauguration like we’ve never seen before
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Coronavirus deaths rising across US amid winter surge
Only 1.6 million Americans have received both doses of the COVID vaccine giving them protection.
Less than 1% of Americans have received COVID vaccine
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
Melania Trump's farewell message urges "kindness."
Melania Trump issues farewell video