Advertisement

Missing Houston mom checks in days after baby discovered alone

Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
By KPRC staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Texas EquuSearch has called off its hunt for a Houston woman who went missing over the weekend.

Laura “Lacie” Read has contacted her father via text from Utah and answered questions only she would know, the search organization said Monday.

Read was reported missing after her 1-year-old son, Xayden, was found alone in a vehicle Saturday night.

A short time before that, Read sent a photo to her parents. The 34-year-old was smiling. She appeared to be in good spirits.

“We were texting back and forth. We were teasing about going to California on a vacation, getting a beach home,” said her father, Randy Read. “It kind of ended abruptly.”

Read and his wife Sharon say Xayden was found alone in her car just outside a Dollar Tree a short time later.

“It’s horrible. She would not leave him alone. Something has happened. Somebody has forced her into something,” Randy Read said at the time

Since then, Houston Police Department has opened up a case.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Vaccinations will be available for those in Phase 1-A.
Moderna vaccinations to be offered through Jewel-Osco
Illinois Dept. of Public Health Restore Illinois Region map
Illinois region two moves to tier one mitigations, partial indoor dining can resume
Bettendorf cookie store opens
Bettendorf gets a hint of sweetness as cookie shop opens over weekend
Davenport gun sales see record high sales
Gun sales skyrocket, Davenport Gun & Knife Show feels impact

Latest News

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro previews Joe Biden's inauguration.
An inauguration like we’ve never seen before
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Coronavirus deaths rising across US amid winter surge
Only 1.6 million Americans have received both doses of the COVID vaccine giving them protection.
Less than 1% of Americans have received COVID vaccine
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
Melania Trump's farewell message urges "kindness."
Melania Trump issues farewell video