Illinois region two moves to tier one mitigations, partial indoor dining can resume

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Dept. of Public Health has moved region two into tier one mitigations, meaning partial indoor dining at restaurants can resume.

Region two includes Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties.

The health department made the announcement Sunday as metrics in the region continue to decline.

Bars and restaurants can reopen indoor dining for 25% capacity, or 25 persons per room under tier one mitigations. No table may exceed four individuals, and indoor service must be suspended if the establishment is not serving food.

Here’s a full list of details:

All bars and restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day • Indoor service limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25% capacity per room

Establishments offering indoor service must serve food

Indoor service reservations limited to 2-hour maximum duration and maximum 4 persons per party (dining only with members of the same household recommended)

All bar and restaurant patrons should be seated at tables

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Includes private clubs and country clubs

Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.):

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors

Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings.

Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, or sports.

This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general Phase 4 business guidance such as office, personal care, retail, etc.

No party buses

More details, click here .

