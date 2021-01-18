Illinois rolls back COVID-19 restrictions for Region 1

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -After nearly three months of bars and restaurants closed to indoor service, the State of Illinois Monday rolled back restrictions for Region 1 to Tier 1 mitigations.

According to a news release, the adjustment also recognizes the substantial progress the state has made since November 20, 2020 when Tier 3 mitigations were put in place for the entire state to control the spread of the coronavirus. Region 1 includes Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside and Lee counties and had tougher restrictions imposed in mid-October.

“We are pleased to see most of our regions move out of Tier 3 mitigations with this change, and it is critical that we maintain this progress. With new variants of COVID-19 spreading, it is more important than ever to follow the public health guidance that keeps people safe - wear and mask and watch your distance,” said Illinois Dept. of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Region 2, which includes Rock Island, Henry, Hancock, Knox, Mercer, Warren, and Bureau counties moved to Tier 1 on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

According to the IDPH website the following restrictions remain under Tier 1 mitigations:

All bars and restaurants close at 11pmand may reopen no earlier than6am the following day•Indoor service limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25% capacity per room•Establishments offering indoor service must serve food•Indoor service reservations limited to 2-hour maximum duration and maximum 4persons per party (dining only with members of the same household recommended)•All bar and restaurant patrons should be seated at tables •No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)•Tables should be 6 feet apart•No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting•No dancing or standing indoors•Reservations required for each party•No seating of multiple parties at one table•Includes private clubs and country clubs Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)•Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors•Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings. •Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, or sports.•This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general Phase 4 business guidance such as office, personal care, retail, etc. •No party buses Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports,etc.)•Sports should follow the mitigation measures set forth in the All Sport Guidelines, which outlines appropriate levels of practice and competition based on individual sport risk•Face coverings must be worn at all times in fitness centers, including while engaged in individual exercise regardless of person or machine spacing•Recreation, fitness centers and outdoor activities (not included in the above exposure settings) follow Phase 4 guidance.

